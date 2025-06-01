1,300 families take shelter as floods swamp Tripura; waterlogging paralyses Agartala, IMD warns of more rain

AGARTALA: Around 1,300 families have taken shelter in government-run relief camps across West Tripura district following incessant rainfall over the past two days that has triggered severe flooding in several parts of the region.

"Incessant rainfall over the past two days has led to severe flooding across various parts of West Tripura district. As a result, nearly 1,300 families have been shifted to government shelter homes for safety. The state government is closely monitoring the flood-affected areas," Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The Chief Minister added that the district administration has deployed teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil volunteers, and other agencies to assist in rescue and relief operations.

"Several localities in Agartala have also experienced heavy waterlogging, prompting authorities to activate water pumps to drain out the accumulated water. Officials are urging residents in flood-hit areas to follow government advisories and relocate to designated safe zones," the CM said.