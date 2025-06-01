CBI arrests two including senior IRS officer for Rs 25 lakh bribe case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 2007 batch Amit Kumar Singal, who is currently posted as Additional Director General, Directorate of Taxpayer Services in New Delhi for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh, officials said on Sunday. One more person was also arrested in the case

The CBI action comes after the agency registered a case against the accused on Saturday. In its FIR, CBI stated that the accused, a public servant, had demanded illegal gratification of Rs 45 lakh from the complainant for providing favourable treatment from the Revenue/Income Tax Department.

Following a complaint regarding the alleged bribe demand, the CBI laid a trap and arrested a private individual, Harsh Kotak, who was reportedly caught accepting the bribe on Singal’s behalf at the latter’s Mohali residence, officials said.

Singal was arrested from his residence in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Both the accused will be produced before the competent court, the agency said.

Following Singal’s arrest CBI sleuths have been conducting searches at multiple locations across Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai as part of their probe into the case.

Officials confirmed that documents and digital evidence related to the bribery charges were being seized during the searches and are being examined.