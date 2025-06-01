Defence Ministry launches essay competition on Op Sindoor; winners to attend Independence day at Red Fort

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Sunday announced a national essay competition themed on Operation Sindoor, to be held from 1 to 30 June.

In a post on X, the ministry stated that the top three winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each and will also be given an exclusive opportunity to attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of 7 May to destroy nine terror infrastructures located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This was in retaliation for the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.