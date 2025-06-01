Defence Ministry launches essay competition on Op Sindoor; winners to attend Independence day at Red Fort

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Sunday announced a national essay competition themed on Operation Sindoor, to be held from 1 to 30 June.
In a post on X, the ministry stated that the top three winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each and will also be given an exclusive opportunity to attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi.
Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of 7 May to destroy nine terror infrastructures located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This was in retaliation for the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.
All subsequent retaliatory strikes against Pakistani aggression have been conducted under the umbrella of Operation Sindoor.
The Narendra Modi-led government has since declared that the operation marks a “new red line” in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine, establishing a “new normal” in the country’s response to both domestic and cross-border terrorism.
“The Ministry of Defence invites young minds to make their voices heard! Participate in the MoD and @mygovindia bilingual essay contest on #OperationSindoor Redefining India’s Policy Against #Terrorism,” the ministry posted.
“Competition Dates: 1–30 June 2025. One entry per person. Submissions accepted in Hindi or English,” it added, along with a poster displaying contest details and the Operation Sindoor logo.