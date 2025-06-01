Nine-year-old Assam girl dances her way to glory, bags third position in Britain’s Got Talent

GUWAHATI: Nine-year-old Assam dance prodigy Binita Chettri made history by bagging the second runner-up position at Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) 2025 reality show.

She is the first contestant from India to reach the finals of this global competition, representing the Gorkha community and the Indian subcontinent.

She hails from Bokajan, a small town in Karbi Anglong district. British magician Harry Moulding won the BGT title. The second place went to LED dance group 'The Blackouts.'

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Binita on the feat.

“Dancing her way to glory. Many congratulations to our very own #BinitaChetry on securing the third spot at #BGTFinal. Her performances have mesmerised audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud. I wish her all the best for her future endeavours,” he posted on X.