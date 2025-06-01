‘Nothing to hide’: Shekhawat rejects call for special session, says Monsoon House will offer answers

JODHPUR: With opposition parties demanding a special Parliament session in light of Operation Sindoor, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday asserted that the government has nothing to hide and they will have ample opportunity to ask questions during the Monsoon Session, which is a few weeks away.

The BJP leader, however, expressed doubts about whether the opposition parties intended to seek answers and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken extensively in recent days on key national issues, including Operation Sindoor, that they have been raising.

The Congress on Sunday demanded the immediate convening of a special session of Parliament to discuss the military and foreign policy strategy in the wake of remarks by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

The Congress also asked that the government take all parties and the nation into confidence and discuss India's defence preparedness and strategy after Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Union Culture and Tourism Shekhawat pointed out that India's parliamentary system already has well-established procedures for members to raise issues in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and seek answers.

"The Monsoon Session is about to start in the next 20-25 days, everyone will get an opportunity" to raise their issues, Shekhawat said.