Sharmishta Panoli arrest: ‘Secularism must be a two-way street’, says Pawan Kalyan; ‘Don’t turn Bengal into North Korea’, says Kangana

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday appealed to West Bengal Police to act "justly" in the case of social media content creator and influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested from Haryana's Gurugram for allegedly sharing a communal video.

The deputy chief minister asserted that "blasphemy must be condemned" but secularism should not be used as a "shield".

“Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn’t a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all,” said Kalyan in a post on X.