Scolding does not amount to provoking someone to take own life: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has discharged a man who was accused of driving a student to suicide by scolding him.

The accused, in charge of a school and a hostel, had scolded the deceased following a complaint by another student. After the incident, the student died by suicide.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra stated that no ordinary person could have imagined that a scolding would result in such a tragedy.

The top court set aside an order of the Madras High Court, which had refused to discharge the teacher for the offence of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

"Having considered the matter in its entirety, we find it a fit case for interference.

As has rightly been submitted by the appellant, no normal person could have imagined that a scolding, that too based on a complaint by a student, would result in such a tragedy due to the student so scolded taking his own life," the bench said.