Tej Pratap Yadav breaks silence after expulsion from party, accuses RJD leaders of conspiracy

PATNA: A week after his expulsion from RJD and family, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s eldest son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, broke his silence, accusing some power-hungry party leaders of conspiring against him.

In an emotional message on social media on Sunday, he also compared some party leaders, apparently close to former deputy chief minister and his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, with ‘Jaichand’ (a slur for a traitor).

However, he expressed deep love and affection for his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. His emotional message triggered a row within the RJD, the main opposition party in Bihar, ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for October-November.

In his post on ‘X’, Tej Pratap wrote, “My dear Mom and Dad, the whole world is just you. You and any order given by you are greater than God. I have everything if you are there. I need only your trust and love and nothing else. Papa, if you were not there, this party would not have been there, and neither would greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me. Just mummy papa, may you both always be healthy and happy."