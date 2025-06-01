Uttarakhand High Court bans night-time use of horses, mules on Kedarnath route

DEHRADUN: In a landmark decision aimed at protecting animals essential to the Kedarnath pilgrimage, the Uttarakhand High Court has ordered a strict ban on the use of horses and mules between sunset and sunrise on the Char Dham Yatra route. The directive seeks to raise animal welfare standards and streamline the operational management of the high-altitude pilgrimage.

Acting on the High Court’s order, district authorities have announced that no horse or mule will be allowed to operate on the Kedarnath trail before dawn or after dusk. Officials have issued a stern warning to all operators, stating that any violations of the new regulations will invite swift and stringent action.

According to sources in the Char Dham Yatra division, thousands of horses and mules form the backbone of the Kedarnath Dham pilgrimage. These animals are widely used to transport devotees and essential goods to the shrine, which is located in a remote and rugged region of the Himalayas.

The latest restrictions come after a series of troubling incidents and health concerns involving the animal population. Earlier this year, a widespread infection among the equine population prompted the Animal Husbandry Department to suspend horse and mule operations temporarily.

Concerns peaked soon after the Char Dham Yatra began on April 30, when at least 20 horses and mules reportedly died along the Kedarnath route in just the first few weeks. While the government officially confirmed 16 deaths, the toll raised alarms over the welfare of the animals and led to a temporary 24-hour suspension of equine services.

Dr. B.V.R.C. Purushottam, Secretary of Animal Husbandry, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to animal safety. "The health and welfare of these animals are paramount, as is the safety of the pilgrims," he stated, adding, "We are keeping a vigilant eye, and any attempt to defy the court's directive will be met with immediate and stringent action."

He further went on to say that the department's actions were based on complaints regarding Equine Influenza virus among the animals. "This court-mandated curfew will further contribute to their well-being and the smooth conduct of the Yatra."