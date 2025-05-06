Horse, mule deaths on Kedarnath route during Char Dham Yatra prompt 24-hour ban; spark animal welfare concerns

DEHRADUN: Days after the Char Dham Yatra began on April 30, the deaths of at least 20 horses and mules on the Kedarnath route have raised serious concerns over animal welfare, prompting authorities to impose a 24-hour ban on equine operations.

The fatalities occurred swiftly after the beginning of the pilgrimage season, raising immediate concerns about animal welfare. Although the government has confirmed only 16 deaths, the incident has sparked widespread worry.

Dr BVRC Purushottam, Secretary of Animal Husbandry, rushed to Rudraprayag following the reports and held a review meeting with the district administration. Speaking to this newspaper, Dr Purushottam confirmed the reason behind the temporary halt. "The Animal Husbandry Department has taken this decision following complaints of the Equine Influenza virus in the animals," he said.

Pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra, including senior citizens and those with difficulty walking, often rely on horses and mules to navigate the steep mountain climbs. Dr Purushottam provided an update on the situation concerning equines on the route, including screening efforts and planned investigations into recent deaths.

Secretary Purushottam further said, "A team is coming from the Government of India. Since April 4, we have screened 16,000 horses and mules. In 26 days of sero sampling, 152 of these have been found positive. The cause of death for the horses will be known after the team from the Government of India arrives and investigates."