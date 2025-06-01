Valley of Flowers National park in Uttarakhand reopens for tourist season 2025

DEHRADUN: The Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, has officially opened its gates to tourists on Sunday marking the beginning of its annual season.

On the inaugural day, a total of 83 tourists made their way into the breathtaking floral expanse from Ghangharia, the final outpost before the valley, at seven in the morning. The park recorded 79 offline registrations and four online registrations, indicating a steady flow of early visitors eager to experience the Himalayan beauty.

Speaking to TNIE, Chetna Kandpal, Forest Range Officer of the Uttarakhand Forest Department in Chamoli, emphasised the park's enduring popularity. "The Valley of Flowers remains a top preference for tourists visiting Uttarakhand. Thousands of visitors flock here annually. The valley is traditionally opened for tourist access on June 1st each year and then closed for the winter season on October 31."

The valley, known for its breathtaking beauty, starts blooming with flowers after the snow melts, attracting a large number of tourists from across the globe.

According to Kandpal, the valley's scenic beauty is a major draw for visitors, who flock to witness the vibrant flowers in bloom. "The Valley of Flowers is a major tourist attraction, and we're expecting a large influx of visitors this season. Repairs to the paths damaged by snowfall have been completed, and temporary bridges have been constructed over the seasonal streams," she said.

Nestled high in the majestic Himalayas, the Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand, India, stands as a breathtaking testament to nature's artistry. This renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site, famed for its vibrant meadows of endemic alpine flowers, is situated at a staggering altitude of nearly 12,000 feet above sea level, making it one of the world's most elevated floral sanctuaries.

Located in the upper reaches of the Bhyundar Ganga, close to the pilgrimage town of Joshimath, the park forms a vital part of the expansive Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve.