2018 defamation case: Rahul Gandhi moves Jharkhand HC against non-bailable arrest warrant

RANCHI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has approached the Jharkhand High Court, challenging the non-bailable warrant issued against him by a Special MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa. Gandhi, in his petition, has requested the court to quash the warrant issued against him.

On May 22, 2025, a Chaibasa court issued the non-bailable warrant, directing him to appear in person on June 26. Earlier, his counsel had filed an application under Section 205 of the CrPC seeking exemption from personal appearance, but the court rejected the plea and insisted on his presence. After the rejection, Gandhi has now moved the High Court against the lower court’s order.

According to the petition, he has already filed a plea in the Jharkhand High Court seeking exemption from appearance, which is still pending. In such a situation, the issuance of a non-bailable warrant by the Chaibasa court is "unfair", the petition claims.

Rahul Gandhi had reportedly made sharp remarks against the BJP, allegedly calling its leaders “murderers” and “liars” during a speech on March 18, 2018, at the AICC Plenary Session in New Delhi.

“The people of this country will never accept a lying Bhartiya Janata Party leadership drunk with power because they know what the BJP is designed for.” Further, he said, “They will accept a man accused of murder as the President of BJP, but the people will never accept the same in the Congress Party,” he was said to have remarked.

Hurt by these remarks, BJP worker Pratap Kumar filed a complaint at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Chaibasa on July 9, 2018. The court took cognizance of the matter in February 2022 and issued summons to Gandhi, which were received by his office. After initial hearings and testimonies, the case was transferred to the Special MP-MLA Court in Ranchi in February 2020 on the orders of the Jharkhand High Court. It was later sent back to the MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa as per another High Court order.