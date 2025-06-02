68 Indian Institutions feature in CWUR global 2000 rankings; IIM Ahmedabad leads national list

NEW DELHI: A total of 68 Indian universities and institutes have secured places in the 2025 edition of the Global 2000 list released by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) on Monday. Leading the Indian contingent is the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, ranked 428th globally, despite slipping 18 places from last year.

CWUR is a prominent consulting organisation offering strategic insights to governments and academic institutions to enhance educational and research outcomes.

For the fourteenth consecutive year, Harvard University has retained its position as the top-ranked university in the world. It is followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University. The University of Cambridge and University of Oxford complete the top five, making them the highest-ranked public universities globally.

The remainder of the global top 10 includes Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia, Yale, and the University of Chicago all private US institutions. China, meanwhile, has overtaken the US in terms of the number of institutions featured in the rankings, with 346 universities included, up from 324 last year.

An official statement from CWUR noted, “India is enhancing its global standing in higher education. Thirty-nine universities from India have improved their rankings from last year, while 29 have seen a drop.” The main driver of this upward trend is improved research performance — with 37 Indian institutions showing gains in this area.