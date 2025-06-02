BJP, Congress and AAP lock horns in high-stakes bypolls in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In a high-stakes political showdown, North Gujarat’s Kadi and Saurashtra’s Visavadar assembly by-elections are set for a three-cornered contest, as candidates from the BJP, Congress, and AAP filed their nominations on the final day.

On Sunday night, the BJP announced Rajendra Chavda and Kirit Patel for Kadi and Visavadar, respectively, setting the stage for a fierce battle.

Congress responded by fielding former MLA Ramesh Chavda in Kadi and Bhesan Taluka president Nitin Ranpariya in Visavadar, aiming to reclaim the lost ground.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is banking on heavyweight Gopal Italia and Jagdish Chavda to make inroads in Kadi and Visavadar, adding intensity to the electoral turf war.

In a fierce political buildup, the by-elections have ignited a triangular clash with the BJP, Congress, and AAP unveiling heavyweight candidates backed by caste equations and political legacy.