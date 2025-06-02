Centre to launch ‘UMEED’ portal on June 6 to streamline registration of Waqf properties

The Central Government is set to officially launch the Waqf UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal on 6 June, aimed at streamlining and digitising the registration and management of Waqf properties across India. This follows the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which received the Presidential assent from Droupadi Murmu on 5 April.

According to sources, the UMEED portal has been designed to provide transparent and efficient online registration of Waqf properties. It also offers support services for individuals seeking information on the amended law and their rights or obligations under it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed in both Houses of Parliament following intense debate and heated exchanges between the ruling coalition and the Opposition. The legislation introduces stricter guidelines and procedural clarity around Waqf property registration and dispute resolution.