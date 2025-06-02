Centre to launch ‘UMEED’ portal on June 6 to streamline registration of Waqf properties

The Central Government is set to officially launch the Waqf UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal on 6 June, aimed at streamlining and digitising the registration and management of Waqf properties across India. This follows the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which received the Presidential assent from Droupadi Murmu on 5 April.
According to sources, the UMEED portal has been designed to provide transparent and efficient online registration of Waqf properties. It also offers support services for individuals seeking information on the amended law and their rights or obligations under it.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed in both Houses of Parliament following intense debate and heated exchanges between the ruling coalition and the Opposition. The legislation introduces stricter guidelines and procedural clarity around Waqf property registration and dispute resolution.
Despite continued protests against the new law in several parts of the country, the Centre has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure its effective and equitable implementation nationwide.
A government source said, "The portal has been designed in a way to facilitate the registration of Waqf properties with full transparency with mandatory of completion of formalities within a six-month time frame".
Under the new law, the State Waqf Boards will be responsible for monitoring and overseeing the entire property registration process following the amended provisions.Notably, the properties not registered within the fixed time frame would be declared disputed and automatically referred to a tribunal for further actions deemed fit as per new law", said a source.
The government believes the UMEED portal will bring about greater transparency, reduce legal ambiguities, and help resolve long-standing disputes surrounding Waqf land and assets. However, critics argue that the law could marginalise certain communities and are calling for more dialogue and safeguards.