Cheetahs may find new home in Bundelkhand

BHOPAL: Cheetahs, known as the fastest animal on land, may start inhabiting the forests of Bundelkhand region by 2026. Efforts to create a suitable habitat have already begun, with plans to introduce these big cats to Madhya Pradesh’s largest tiger reserve, the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, within the next year and a half.

Once introduced at the reserve, which is spread in Damoh and Sagar districts of Bundelkhand region besides parts of central MP’s Narsinghpur district, the cheetahs will have not just one, but two co-predators -- leopards and tigers. They will also have smaller predators, including wolves, jackals and Asian wild dogs.

Currently, the leopards are the lone co-predators for the Namibian and South African cheetahs and their Indian born cubs at MP’s Kuno National Park. Leopards will be the prospective co-predators for two South African male coalition Prabhas and Pavak (once they are released into the open from their enclosures) at cheetahs second home, the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur district.