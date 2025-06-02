CM Soren, corrupt officials conspiring to implicate me in false cases: Jharkhand LoP Marandi

RANCHI: Making serious allegations against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the State Government, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, said that a conspiracy is being hatched to implicate him in false cases or even attempt an attack on him.

According to Marandi, information has been received from reliable sources that some of Hemant Soren’s favourite officers have given ‘supari’ (contract) to criminals to intimidate or attack him. Marandi made these statements while addressing media persons in Giridih.

“I have received information from some reliable sources that Chief Minister Hemant Soren and some of his favourite corrupt officials have been hatching a conspiracy to intimidate me and implicate me in false cases. They have also given a kind of ‘supari’ to the criminals for the same; they can also make an attack on me or on my family members,” said Marandi.

He alleged that some highly corrupt and criminal-minded officials, closely connected to the top leadership of the Jharkhand government, are involved in plotting against him, his family, and his close associates. These officials, Marandi claimed, enjoy government protection and are resorting to organised plans to silence him — including planning attacks, framing false cases, character assassination, and fake sting operations.

Marandi said the corrupt officers and people in the government are afraid of him because he has consistently raised his voice against the liquor scam, sand mafia, stone mafia, land mafia, and coal mafia in the state.