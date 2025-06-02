Delhi CM Rekha Gupta embarks on spiritual yatra in Haridwar; vows for a cleaner Yamuna

DEHRADUN: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath on Monday, capping a spiritual visit to the revered Himalayan shrines this week.

Her pilgrimage began on Sunday with a visit to Haridwar, where she performed rituals and sought blessings. On Monday morning, Chief Minister Gupta arrived at Kedarnath Dham, where she offered prayers to Baba Kedar for the prosperity and well-being of the nation. Following her visit to Kedarnath, she proceeded to Badrinath Dham to continue her spiritual journey.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Gupta, accompanied by her husband, commenced her tour in Haridwar. Her first stop was the iconic Har Ki Pauri, where she took a holy dip in the sacred Ganga River. The Ganga Sabha extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister, marking her first visit to Haridwar since assuming office.

Reflecting on the significance of the moment, Chief Minister Gupta stated, "The holy bath in Maa Ganga is very important for me." She added, "I have come to the sacred land of Har Ki Pauri after completing 100 days of my government's tenure. I have bowed at the feet of Maa Ganga and prayed for India to become developed, with Delhi also securing its rightful place."