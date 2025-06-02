Despite heavy rains, Union MoS Bhupathiraju reviews Central schemes in Assam

VIJAYAWADA: Undeterred by heavy rains and flood-hit roads, Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, undertook a 16-hour road journey from Guwahati to Assam’s southernmost district to assess progress on Centrally sponsored schemes.

The visit to South Salmara-Mankachar, which borders Bangladesh and Meghalaya, reinforced the Centre’s focus on inclusive development in remote and strategic regions.

Over a packed day, Varma inspected infrastructure projects under the Public Works and Rural Development Departments, reviewed road connectivity, and examined public assets. At the district hospital, he interacted with staff and beneficiaries while distributing Ayushman Bharat health cards.

Demonstrating social outreach, the Minister distributed wheelchairs to children with special needs and held interactions with students. He also met Village Water and Sanitation Committees under the Jal Jeevan Mission, urging them to ensure equitable and reliable household water supply. At the Amrit Sarovar site, he encouraged Self-Help Group involvement in water conservation efforts.

Emphasising national security, Varma visited the Indo-Bangladesh border and praised BSF jawans for their service. “Your commitment is a pillar of our national integrity,” he said. He credited PM Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for prioritising infrastructure and welfare in border districts. District officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and others present.