Faith and fortune: Kedarnath yatra fuels Rs 200 crore economic boom in one month

DEHRADUN: The Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra, a beacon of faith for 800 million Sanatani Hindus worldwide, is consistently setting new benchmarks, with this year's pilgrimage already generating an astounding Rs 200 crore in revenue within just one month of its commencement.
This spiritual journey is not only a profound experience for devotees but also the backbone of Uttarakhand's economy, with 'hotel operators alone accounting for over Rs 100 crore of this impressive sum,' official sources revealed.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed the Yatra's role as Uttarakhand's spiritual and cultural axis. He stated, "The government's goal is not just to provide facilities to pilgrims, but also to economically empower local youth, women, and traders."
Bansidhar Tiwari, Director General Information, Uttarakhand Government, highlighted the critical role of helicopter services in ensuring accessibility and safety for pilgrims.
"Helicopter services play a pivotal role in the Kedarnath Dham Yatra. They provide an opportunity for devotees unable to undertake the arduous trek to have darshan of Baba. Moreover, these services are crucial in rescue operations, daily evacuating two to three individuals facing medical emergencies to higher medical centres in a timely manner," Tiwari told TNIE.
Providing further details on the aerial operations, Rahul Chaube, District Tourism Officer and Nodal Officer for Heli Services, stated, "This year, eight helicopter companies are operating from nine helipads. As of Saturday, approximately 33,000 pilgrims have reached Baba Kedarnath Dham via helicopter services, generating an income of nearly Rs 35 crore."
The pilgrimage to the 11th Jyotirlinga, nestled amidst the majestic Himalayas, involves a challenging 20-kilometer trek. Along this arduous path, the contribution of ponies and mules is invaluable.
Dr. Ashish Rawat, Chief Veterinary Officer, confirmed their significant role, revealing, "As of Saturday, 1,39,444 pilgrims have completed their darshan with the help of ponies and mules, contributing over Rs 40.5 crore in revenue."
Equally vital on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route are the 'Dandi-Kandi' (palanquin) services, which cater to devotees unable to walk.
Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Officer, Rudraprayag District Panchayat, while reporting the scale of these operations, stated, "Over 7,000 Dandi-Kandi operators are registered for this year's Yatra. By Saturday, 29,275 pilgrims had utilized these services, generating an income of Rs 1.16 crore."
Accommodation for the scores of pilgrims along the Kedarnath Yatra route and in Kedarpuri is managed by GMVN (Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam) and local traders.
Girwar Rawat, Regional Manager of GMVN, elaborated: "GMVN has 15 establishments along the Kedarnath Yatra route, including the Dhyan Gufa (meditation cave). Collectively, these have generated revenue of Rs 3.80 crore within a month."
He further estimated the broader economic impact, adding, "An average pilgrim spends a minimum of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 on accommodation and food, through which hotels and restaurants alone have collectively garnered Rs 100 crore in business."
The journey to the Dham often begins with shuttle services connecting Sonprayag to Gaurikund. Kulwant Singh Chauhan, Assistant Transport Officer, Rudraprayag, detailed their contribution: "This year, 225 vehicles are registered for the shuttle service for the Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra. As of Sunday, 7 lakh pilgrims have reached the Dham, indicating that taxi operators have earned approximately Rs 7 crore through these shuttle services so far."
Maya Ram Goswami, a leader of the Gaurikund Vyapar Sangh and State President of Bajrang Sena, told TNIE, "The Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra is growing in scope every year. This year too, the pilgrimage is proceeding historically, and in Gaurikund alone, there are about 350 establishments that arrange for pilgrims' stay and food."