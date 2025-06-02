Faith and fortune: Kedarnath yatra fuels Rs 200 crore economic boom in one month

DEHRADUN: The Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra, a beacon of faith for 800 million Sanatani Hindus worldwide, is consistently setting new benchmarks, with this year's pilgrimage already generating an astounding Rs 200 crore in revenue within just one month of its commencement.

This spiritual journey is not only a profound experience for devotees but also the backbone of Uttarakhand's economy, with 'hotel operators alone accounting for over Rs 100 crore of this impressive sum,' official sources revealed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed the Yatra's role as Uttarakhand's spiritual and cultural axis. He stated, "The government's goal is not just to provide facilities to pilgrims, but also to economically empower local youth, women, and traders."