Former CM Mehbooba meets J&K L-G Sinha; demands for dignified return, rehab of migrant Kashmiri Pandits

SRINAGAR: PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Rajbhavan, seeking dignified return and rehabilitation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

It was her first meeting with Lt Governor Sinha after he took over as Lt Governor of J&K UT in 2020.

Mehbooba visited the Rajbhavan in the morning today and held deliberation with Lt Governor on key issues concerning J&K including the recent cross border shelling in which 18 civilians were killed.

The PDP chief during her deliberations with Lt Governor sought return and rehabilitation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits and handed over a proposal to LG on the return and rehabilitation of Pandits. She handed a copy of proposal on return and rehabilitation of Pandit to LG Sinha. She has also sent the copies to Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The Pandits migrated enmasse from the Valley after eruption of militancy in 1990 and are now living in Jammu, Delhi and other parts of the country.

As per MHA report, by 2020 the number of displaced Kashmiri Pandit families had risen to 64,951 with 43,618 families living in Jammu, 19,338 families in Delhi and 1995 families in other states and UTs.