JEE Advanced 2025 results out, Rajit Gupta from Kota tops the exam

JAIPUR: The results of the JEE Advanced 2025 examination have been announced. The examination was conducted by IIT Kanpur on May 18 in two shifts for 17,740 seats across 23 IITs in the country.

Approximately 2.5 lakh students, who qualified JEE Main were eligible to appear for the Advanced examination.

Once again, Kota has reaffirmed its reputation as the hub of engineering exam preparation. Rajit Gupta, who prepared in Kota, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, emerging as the national topper.

Three other students from Kota have also made it to the top 10. Saksham Jindal secured AIR 2, Akshat bagged AIR 6, and Devesh achieved AIR 8.

Many other candidates also featured in the top 50 and top 100 ranks.

Clearly, despite the student suicides often upsetting the city in recent times, Kota retains its legacy in training aspirants to crack the prestigious IIT exams.

All India topper Rajit Gupta is a resident of Mahavir Nagar-III in Kota. His father, Deepak Gupta, is an engineer with the BSNL department and his mother, Dr. Shruti Agarwal, is a professor at JDB Girls College in Kota.

This marks the second consecutive year that a Kota-based student has topped JEE Advanced. In 2024, Ved Lahoti, also from Kota, had achieved this feat.

Rajit had earlier scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main January session and secured AIR 16 in the April session. “Happiness is the key to success", Rajit Gupta said following the results.

Rajit said, “During my preparation, my main focus was on not repeating my past mistakes. Correcting errors strengthens your foundation in the subject. I believe happiness is the key to success. I try to stay happy in every situation. Even now, whenever I get time, I play with children in the colony.”