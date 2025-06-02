Joy as tigress at Sariska gives birth to four cubs

JAIPUR: To the delight of tiger lovers in Rajasthan, a tigress in Sariska National Park has given birth to four cubs. With this, the total number of tigers in the park has risen to 49. Nearly two decades ago, all tigers in Sariska had been poached and the park was left without a single big cat. This is now the third time in recent years that a tigress has given birth to four cubs.

The tigress, known as ST-19, welcomed her four cubs in the Bareilly Badi area of Sariska Buffer Zone in Alwar. This marks the first time that four cubs have been born together in the buffer zone, which houses seven tigers and tigresses. Currently, there are a total of 11 tigers, tigresses and cubs in the buffer zone. The rise in number of tigers is also expected to boost tourism in the area, State Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma shared this information on social media.

The reserve stretches over a core tiger habitat area of 881 km sq and 322.23 km sq of buffer area making it a total of 1203.34 km sq area of tiger reserve. After it was found in January 2005 that there were no tigers left in Sariska, the big cat was reintroduced through government efforts.

New litter pushes count to 49

