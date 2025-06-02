Modi, Paraguayan president discuss expanding ties, joint fight against terror

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Paraguay stand united against terrorism and see strong potential for cooperation in combating shared challenges such as cybercrime, organised crime, and drug trafficking.

Modi made the remarks during delegation-level talks with President Santiago Peña Palacios, who arrived in Delhi earlier in the day on a three-day official visit — his first to India and only the second by a Paraguayan president.

“India and Paraguay stand united in the fight against terrorism. There is immense possibility of cooperation to fight against shared challenges such as cybercrime, organised crime, and drug trafficking,” said Modi, referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Calling Paraguay a key partner in Latin America, Modi highlighted growing collaboration in trade, especially in the automobile and pharmaceutical sectors. He identified new areas of partnership in digital technology, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, healthcare, defence, railways, space, and economic cooperation.