NEET-PG postponed for single shift exam following Supreme Court order

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Monday announced the postponement of NEET PG 2025 examinations, which was earlier slated for June 15.

The announcement to postpone National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) came following the Supreme Court’s May 30 order that the exam should be held in a single shift.

In its order, the apex court had emphasised on the need for "complete transparency" and had mandated that "secure centres are identified and commissioned" for the fair conduct of the examination.

The postponement has brought some relief to anguished candidates, whereas many took to social media to urge NBEMS to announce the fresh exam date soon.

In a notice, NBEMS cited the Supreme Court of India order in which they were directed to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in one shift. The revised date for the conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly, the order said.

Welcoming the announcement, Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chief Patron, FAIMA, said that it is important that exams should be conducted in a single shift.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Krishnan said, “It is unfortunate that NBEMS did not listen to us and we had to drag them to the court to get the judgment in favour of one single shift. If they had heard our plea earlier, this situation would not have occurred. The exam would have been conducted on time. Now, we want them to announce the fresh date soon so that the students do not suffer and their preparations do not suffer."

Several resident doctor associations and medical professionals had demanded that the exam be held in a single shift to ensure uniformity and fairness. After the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) did not act on their request, the associations approached the Supreme Court, which ultimately ruled in their favour.

NEET PG serves as the gateway to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs across the country.