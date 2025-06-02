Owaisi equates Pakistan terror outfits with Al-Qaeda

NEW DELHI: AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of an all-party delegation to Algeria, lashed out at Pakistan, calling them an ‘epicentre of Takfirism’, which refers to radical ideologies.

Owaisi said that there is no ideological difference between the terrorist groups in Pakistan, global terrorist outfits like ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

“Pakistan is the epicentre of Takfirism and there is no difference in ideology between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They believe that they have a religious sanction, which is completely wrong. Islam does not allow the killing of any person, and unfortunately, that is their ideology”, he said.

Owaisi reiterated his demand to put Pakistan back on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). “Terrorism survives on two things - ideology and money. Ideology, you know very well, you have seen the Black Decade, even in South Algeria, you still have some problems. On that point, we are together... Once you bring Pakistan back in the FATF Grey list, we will see a decrease in terrorism in India,” he added.