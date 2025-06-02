Punjab cabinet approves land polling policy amid tiff with farmers, criticism from opposition parties

CHANDIGARH: Amid criticism from opposition parties and ongoing tensions with farmer unions, the Punjab cabinet today approved the Land Pooling Policy, aimed at curbing illegal colonisation.

Under the policy, farmers can voluntarily offer their land for development and, in return, receive a residential plot and a commercial site in lieu of one acre of land.

The Punjab cabinet approved the introduction of a new land pooling policy in the state to promote planned and sustainable development. A spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s Office said the policy aims to involve landowners, promoters, and companies as stakeholders in the development process and to increase interest in land pooling among landowners.

The revised scheme has been rationalised to benefit small and marginal farmers significantly, offering more options to landowners, which will boost group housing and planned development, ultimately benefiting the common man. The policy is designed to ensure holistic development by integrating every stakeholder into the process.

The new policy will be a game changer for the state as it will provide major benefits for farmers. There will be no more exploitation of farmers, and under this policy, farmers will directly benefit by crores of rupees. No private developers or land mafia can exploit farmers as the policy ensures protection from such exploitation, an official said.

The official added that complete authority lies with the farmer, and it will be 100 percent their decision whether to give land to the government or not. Farmers can either keep their land and continue farming or choose to sell it.

There will be no forced acquisition as used to happen earlier. Nothing will proceed without the farmer’s written consent (NOC), and the land will be given directly to the government, not private developers.