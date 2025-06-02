Rahul Gandhi to visit Chandigarh on June 4 for key meetings on Haryana Congress revamp

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Congress, which has been plagued by internal divisions, is poised for restructuring since the party has lacked a district-level organisation in the state for over eleven years.

Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Chandigarh on June 4 to conduct an important meeting with state senior leaders to address various organisational issues within the state party.

As part of the party's ongoing organisation rejuvenation campaign (Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan), Rahul will be accompanied by 21 central observers who will hold meetings with senior party leaders at state and district levels. However, a meeting with the party MLAs is not on the agenda, said sources.

A senior party leader said Rahul would hold two meetings during his day-long visit, one focused on restructuring the party and the other to discuss the selection of district presidents and the formation of district-level committees. The campaign is seen by many party leaders as a long-overdue churning that should have taken place well before last year’s Assembly elections.

In the first meeting, 17 senior leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, working presidents Ram Kishan Gurjar, Jitender Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta, general secretaries such as Kumar Selja (MP from Sirsa) and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, former state unit chiefs, former Congress Legislature Party leaders, AICC office-bearers, and three all-India chairpersons, will give feedback on the reorganization and the political landscape in Haryana.