Ram Mandir ready for second phase of Lord Ram’s consecration; eight new temples to be unveiled

LUCKNOW: The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been decked up to its divine glory for the second phase of consecration of Lord Ram as King along with his family and courtiers – in Ram Darbar – on the first floor of the temple.

This will be done through a three-day ceremony comprising Vedic Mantrochaar and rituals commencing on Tuesday, June 3 and concluding on Thursday, June 5.

Along with the enthronement of Lord Ram in Ram Darbar, eight newly constructed Devalayas (temples of different deities) on the Parkota (outer wall) of the temple premises will also be consecrated during the ceremony starting June 3.

As per Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, the three-day event will commence on Jyeshtha Shukla Ashtami (June 3, 2025) and conclude on Dashami (June 5, 2025) with worship, bhog, and aarti.

“Rituals will begin daily at 6.30 am. On June 3 and 4, the pujan will continue from 6.30 am until the evening. On Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami (June 5), pujan will start at 6.30 am and continue until 11.20 am. The Pran Pratishtha will take place at 11.25 am, in Abhijit Muhurat on the day of Ganga Dussehra (June 5), followed by pujan, bhog, and aarti. All events on this day will conclude by 1.00 pm,” Rai said.

Each of the eight newly-built temples enshrines the ‘Vigrah’ (idol) of revered ‘Shastriya Devtas.’ While elaborating on each of the eight idols, Rai said that the consecration of a Shivlinga would be held in the north-east direction of the temple premises. In the Southeast (Agni Kon), Lord Ganesha will be worshipped; at the centre of the Southern arm of the temple, the consecration of a vigraha of Lord Hanuman will take place.

Similarly, in Southwest (Nairitya Kon), Lord Surya, in the Northwest (Vayavya Kon), Goddess Bhagwati, and at the centre of the Northern arm of the temple, consecration of the idol of Maa Annapurna will be performed, Rai added.