Salman Khurshid’s cryptic tweet: “Is it so difficult to be patriotic?': A subtle jab at Congress?

Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, part of an all-party delegation tasked with conveying India’s anti-terrorism message abroad, expressed distress on Monday over political infighting and public focus on party allegiances while the delegation works on a national mission.
In a tweet, Khurshid said, “When on a mission against terrorism to carry India’s message to the world, it’s distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic?”
Although Khurshid did not explicitly mention individuals, his comments come against the backdrop of internal Congress tensions. Recently, party colleague Udit Raj criticised fellow MP Shashi Tharoor for remarks perceived as favourable to the government, labelling him a “super spokesperson of the BJP.” Jairam Ramesh endorsed these criticisms, intensifying the party’s internal divisions.
The Congress has also expressed unhappiness with the government’s nominations for the all-party delegation, claiming that some party leaders were ignored in the selection process.
Earlier, Jairam Ramesh drew controversy by saying that “terrorists were roaming and MPs were also roaming,” a statement criticised by the BJP as “atrocious.”
Khurshid made the remarks while part of a delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, currently visiting countries such as Indonesia to highlight India’s stance against terrorism following Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.
During the trip, Khurshid also praised the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday he said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan wants to undo the “prosperity that has come to Kashmir” since Article 370 removal. Speaking in Jakarta as part of the delegation, Khurshid said Article 370 gave the impression that Kashmir was separate from India, but its abrogation led to elections with 65% participation and an elected government.
He emphasized Kashmir is part of the Indian family and said attempts to reverse progress would be a setback. The Congress has had an ambivalent stance on Article 370, opposing its removal in Parliament but later adopting a more nuanced position.
Responding to questions about working alongside BJP members in the delegation, Khurshid told ANI, “People keep saying, ‘What are you doing in a delegation where there are people from the BJP? What are you doing there?’ No matter which party you are from, today what is needed is a single voice to speak in favour of the nation and that is what we are doing here.”
He added, “When I say ‘Is it so difficult to be a patriot?’ — that is the question that has to be asked of those who are putting out tweets and saying things that I think I believe are not very encouraging when you want to do something for the nation.”
The delegation includes BJP MPs Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, and Aparajita Sarangi; Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee; CPI(M)’s John Brittas; and Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.