Salman Khurshid’s cryptic tweet: “Is it so difficult to be patriotic?': A subtle jab at Congress?

He emphasized Kashmir is part of the Indian family and said attempts to reverse progress would be a setback. The Congress has had an ambivalent stance on Article 370, opposing its removal in Parliament but later adopting a more nuanced position.

Earlier, Jairam Ramesh drew controversy by saying that “terrorists were roaming and MPs were also roaming,” a statement criticised by the BJP as “atrocious.”

Responding to questions about working alongside BJP members in the delegation, Khurshid told ANI, “People keep saying, ‘What are you doing in a delegation where there are people from the BJP? What are you doing there?’ No matter which party you are from, today what is needed is a single voice to speak in favour of the nation and that is what we are doing here.”

He added, “When I say ‘Is it so difficult to be a patriot?’ — that is the question that has to be asked of those who are putting out tweets and saying things that I think I believe are not very encouraging when you want to do something for the nation.”