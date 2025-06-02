Shell-hit J&K villagers await relief amid assessment row

SRINAGAR: Two weeks after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan came into effect after three days of intense skirmishes following the May 7 Operation Sindoor, the ruling National Conference (NC) legislators from Uri and Poonch, the areas most affected by cross-border shelling, have claimed that the administration is yet to complete the damage assessment. However, the Chief Minister’s advisor has asserted that the assessment has been finished and the government is now awaiting a central relief package.

The Pakistani shelling in the border areas of J&K left at least 18 civilians dead including 13 in Poonch, 3 in Rajouri and one each in Uri and Jammu and over 100 injured. The worst-hit areas include Poonch, Rajouri, and Uri, where hundreds of houses and structures were damaged. MLA Uri Sajjad Shafi told this newspaper that the damage assessment by the district administration is ongoing but has not been completed.

He noted that more than 500 houses in Uri were damaged, with some completely destroyed and others severely or partially damaged. The government has provided compensation ranging from Rs 6,500 to Rs 1.30 lakh, depending on the level of damage. However, Shafi urged the government to increase the relief amount. “We have requested Rs 10 lakh for fully damaged houses, Rs 5 lakh for severely damaged houses and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged homes,” he said, adding that these amounts would help the affected families rebuild their homes.