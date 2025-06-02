Srinagar Diary | A homecoming for 3 PDP turncoats in J&K

Three leaders who had deserted the PDP — ex-MLAs Aijaz Ahmad Mir and Noor Mohammad as well as Raja Waheed — returned to the party like the prodigal son on Saturday. And they were duly welcomed back by none other than party president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti. While Noor had quit the PDP after the abrogation of Article 370 and crossed over to Altaf Bukhari’s J&K Apni Party, Aijaz had left before the Assembly polls last year, as he was denied a mandate from the Shopian Assembly seat. Many PDP turncoats had also returned to the party fold before the Assembly elections. Most of them, however, failed to win over voters.

Shut down unauthorised websites: Govt to depts

In view of growing cyber attacks, the J&K government has asked its departments to shut down all their privately hosted and unauthorised departmental websites. An order issued in this regard by the Commissioner Secretary to Government highlighted the risks associated with unauthorised digital platforms, outdated hardware or software infrastructure and a rise in incidents of phishing. The directive stated that no future departmental websites be developed or hosted on non-government domains. It further stressed that, no official communication shall be made or responded to if transmitted from non-government email accounts.