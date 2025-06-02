Srinagar Diary | A homecoming for 3 PDP turncoats in J&K

Three leaders who had deserted the PDP — ex-MLAs Aijaz Ahmad Mir and Noor Mohammad as well as Raja Waheed — returned to the party like the prodigal son on Saturday. And they were duly welcomed back by none other than party president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti. While Noor had quit the PDP after the abrogation of Article 370 and crossed over to Altaf Bukhari’s J&K Apni Party, Aijaz had left before the Assembly polls last year, as he was denied a mandate from the Shopian Assembly seat. Many PDP turncoats had also returned to the party fold before the Assembly elections. Most of them, however, failed to win over voters.
Shut down unauthorised websites: Govt to depts
In view of growing cyber attacks, the J&K government has asked its departments to shut down all their privately hosted and unauthorised departmental websites. An order issued in this regard by the Commissioner Secretary to Government highlighted the risks associated with unauthorised digital platforms, outdated hardware or software infrastructure and a rise in incidents of phishing. The directive stated that no future departmental websites be developed or hosted on non-government domains. It further stressed that, no official communication shall be made or responded to if transmitted from non-government email accounts.
PHE employee sacked for involvement in drug case
The Jal Shakti (PHE) Department of the Jammu & Kashmir government has dismissed an employee for his alleged involvement in a narcotics case. According to an order, the employee — identified as Shabir Hussain, a Khalasi posted in the PHE Division (Poonch) — was arrested after four to six grams of a heroine-like substance were recovered from his possession last year. Hussain was placed under suspension following his arrest in line with Rule 31 (2) of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. He remained in judicial custody from Sept 14 to Oct 28. He has also been disqualified from seeking government employment in future.
