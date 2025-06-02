UP forest department installs 272 km fence across forest areas to curb man-animal conflicts

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife department has undertaken a comprehensive exercise to mitigate man-animal conflict which had become a routine affair in districts with thick forest cover.
The forest department installed approximately 231 kilometres of chain-link fencing and 41 kilometres of solar fencing across the forest areas in the State between 2023–24 and 2024–25.
“These efforts have significantly enhanced the safety of both wildlife and rural communities who live near forest boundaries,” said a senior forest official who had been the part of the initiative.
A significant feature of this strategy involved the deployment of 'Bagh Mitras', the volunteers trained by the department who have now been playing a vital role in bridging the gap between local communities and forest management.
These volunteers not only promote wildlife conservation among the residents of the villages situated near the forest areas but also support conflict prevention through awareness programmes and real-time response coordination.
The forest department has introduced several measures to protect both wildlife and the human lives and livelihoods of villagers residing near forest zones. Among these, the large-scale construction of chain-link fencing stands out as a highly-effective intervention.
According to senior officials of the forest department, specifically, in 2023–24, about 125 km of chain-link and 21 km of solar fencings were installed, followed by 106 km of chain-link and 20 km of solar fencing in 2024–25.
“These barriers have proven successful in deterring wildlife from straying into human settlements, thereby, reducing crop damage, loss of human lives, and incidents involving domestic animals entering forest areas and falling prey to wild predators,” said the official spokesman of forest department.
The selection and training of 'Bagh Mitras' for villages bordering tiger reserves, including Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri as well as the Lion Safari in Etawah has emerged as a game-changing initiative.
These community volunteers help foster a sense of trust between villagers and the Forest Department by conducting regular awareness meetings that cover wildlife safety measures, animal behavioural patterns, and sensitising the villagers about the emergency response protocols.
To strengthen these initiatives, the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) has facilitated the procurement of advanced surveillance and tracking equipment including drones, GPS devices, camera traps, and other modern tools instrumental in monitoring wildlife movements and preventing incursions into inhabited areas.
Regular patrolling and intensive monitoring are now being conducted, particularly along forest borders.
Through real-time tracking, the department can promptly respond to any wildlife-related emergencies, thereby, enhancing safety for both people and animals.