UP forest department installs 272 km fence across forest areas to curb man-animal conflicts

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife department has undertaken a comprehensive exercise to mitigate man-animal conflict which had become a routine affair in districts with thick forest cover.

The forest department installed approximately 231 kilometres of chain-link fencing and 41 kilometres of solar fencing across the forest areas in the State between 2023–24 and 2024–25.

“These efforts have significantly enhanced the safety of both wildlife and rural communities who live near forest boundaries,” said a senior forest official who had been the part of the initiative.

A significant feature of this strategy involved the deployment of 'Bagh Mitras', the volunteers trained by the department who have now been playing a vital role in bridging the gap between local communities and forest management.

These volunteers not only promote wildlife conservation among the residents of the villages situated near the forest areas but also support conflict prevention through awareness programmes and real-time response coordination.