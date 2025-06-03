5L across 22 Assam districts affected, toll reaches 11
GUWAHATI: More than 5.15 lakh people across 22 districts are affected as Assam continued to battle the first wave of the floods.
Assam and Arunachal reported one death each on Monday which took the Northeast toll to 39 – 11 in Assam, 10 in Arunachal Pradesh, six each in Meghalaya and Mizoram, three in Sikkim, two in Tripura and one in Nagaland. The entire region has been hit by floods and landslides, triggered by incessant rains.
According to a flood bulletin issued by the Assam government, 5,15,039 people and cropland in areas of 12,610.27 hectares have been affected. Over 1.85 lakh people are lodged either in relief camps or relief distribution centres. The Brahmaputra and some of its tributaries were flowing above the danger level at some places. Lakhimpur, Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi are among the worst-affected districts.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places and moderate rainfall at most places of Assam in next 24 hours.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inspected the flood situation in Lakhimpur. “Ration, books, clothes, utensils, duplicate documents, each item will be provided by us and after the floods subside, we will also rebuild their houses,” he assured through a post on X. The floods in Manipur have affected nearly 20,000 people. Continuous downpour along with overflowing rivers and breaches in embankments flooded vast swathes of the Imphal Valley.
Official sources said 3,365 houses were damaged. The government set up 31 relief camps in Imphal East district. The Senapati district was reeling under a devastating flood. A few hundred affected people there were taking shelter in relief camps.
In Nagaland, a major landslide along the National Highway-2 disrupted traffic between Nagaland and Manipur.
In Tripura, the IMD issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall over Khowai, West and South Tripura districts and yellow alert for the remaining five districts until Tuesday morning.
Altogether 10,813 flood-affected people were lodged at 66 relief camps. Over 219 houses were damaged, either fully or partially, in Gomati, Khowai, Sepahijala, South Tripura and North Tripura districts.