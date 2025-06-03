Ahmedabad school receives bomb threat via mail over pending rape, dowry case

The email also named Divij, alleging his parents demanded a dowry of one crore from their daughter-in-law. It also questioned why no action was taken against Divij’s parents in the dowry case, intensifying demands for accountability.

School administrator Haresh Vadher told the media, “As soon as we received the email, we informed the police. They arrived with a bomb squad and thoroughly inspected the school, but found no suspicious items.”

Ahmedabad Zone 7 DCP Shivam Verma said, "The person who sent the email is under investigation, and a case will be registered”.

Bomb threats targeting schools and government offices have become a disturbing phenomenon in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and several other cities have recently faced similar alarming emails warning of explosions at schools and malls.

These recurring threats have sparked intensified security measures across the state.