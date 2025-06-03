Ayodhya Ram temple to roll out red carpet for Elon Musk's father

LUCKNOW: Billionaire Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, a South Africa-based businessman, will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, June 4, officials confirmed on Monday.

Errol Musk landed in Delhi on Sunday evening. The UP government is expected to accord him the status of state guest.

Highly placed officials have confirmed Errol Musk’s proposed visit. “We are checking if the protocol accorded to a state guest will be extended to Musk during the visit,” a senior officer in Ayodhya said.

Ayodhya district administration sources said senior officials are coordinating with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to facilitate the temple ‘darshan’.

The senior Musk is on a five-day visit to India to hold business meetings with business people and entrepreneurs. The temple is part of his itinerary, and the gesture is seen as his attempt to appreciate India’s cultural heritage better.

An escort vehicle with security personnel is deputed to take the state guest around the city during his visit. Liaison officers accompanying the guest will include a sub-divisional magistrate, deputy police superintendent, or other gazetted rank officers. They will receive the guests at Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya and escort them to various locations associated with the life of Lord Ram in the temple town.

Meanwhile, the consecration ceremony of Ram Darbar, scheduled to be held on the first floor of the temple, will proceed as planned during Musk’s visit.