Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary files defamation suit against Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor over bribery charge

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor may land in legal trouble as senior JD (U) leader and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday filed a defamation suit against him for alleging that he had bribed Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (RV) chief Chirag Paswan to secure a Lok Sabha ticket for his daughter.

Choudhary’s daughter Shambhavi Choudhary is a Lok Sabha member who won on an LJP (RV) ticket. On her electoral debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, she emerged victorious from Samastipur, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Choudhary told newspersons that he had sent a legal notice to Kishor after he made objectionable remarks against him and his daughter. "The former poll strategist’s reply to my notice was unsatisfactory, and so a legal notice was sent to him. He clearly has no regret for what he had said," the JD (U) leader, known for his proximity to chief minister Nitish Kumar, remarked.