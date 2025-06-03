Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary files defamation suit against Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor over bribery charge

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor may land in legal trouble as senior JD (U) leader and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday filed a defamation suit against him for alleging that he had bribed Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (RV) chief Chirag Paswan to secure a Lok Sabha ticket for his daughter.
Choudhary’s daughter Shambhavi Choudhary is a Lok Sabha member who won on an LJP (RV) ticket. On her electoral debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, she emerged victorious from Samastipur, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes.
Choudhary told newspersons that he had sent a legal notice to Kishor after he made objectionable remarks against him and his daughter. "The former poll strategist’s reply to my notice was unsatisfactory, and so a legal notice was sent to him. He clearly has no regret for what he had said," the JD (U) leader, known for his proximity to chief minister Nitish Kumar, remarked.
Choudhary also challenged political strategist-turned JSP founder Kishor to prove the allegations levelled against him and his daughter or seek an apology. He said that he would take this matter to the Supreme Court, if it was necessary.
“Unlike Prashant Kishor who is a political trader, who offered his services to parties of all hues for a fee, we are purely in politics. I am myself a second-generation politician. My daughter is the youngest MP. Kishor is unable to accept this feat of a Dalit girl," alleged Choudhary.
The JD (U) leader’s father Mahavir Choudhary was a minister when the state was ruled by the Congress.
Kishor, who is currently on the 'Bihar Badlao Yatra', said that he was not afraid of defamation cases. “I am not a sand mafia or involved in liquor trade that I would bow down. I have been moving across the state and meeting with people for the last two years. But nobody can say that I have ever abused them or issued any derogatory remarks,” he told the media on Tuesday.