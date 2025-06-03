BSF pushes back over 5K illegal Bangladeshi entrants

NEW DELHI: At a time when the government is aggressively identifying and deporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Border Security Force (BSF) has revealed that it has, for three consecutive years, apprehended and repelled over 5,000 people belonging to the neighbouring country who tried to infiltrate into the Indian side of the borders falling in the eastern and north-eastern states.

Presenting year-wise details of those who attempted to enter India illegally from Bangladesh and were pushed back to their native country, BSF officials said that 2,406 such people were sent back in 2023. The number increased to 2,425 in 2024, and as of May 2025, it stood at 557.

They, however, noted that the state-wise break-up revealed a dramatically high number of such cases (2,688) in bordering areas falling under West Bengal. The TMC has consistently been criticised by the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The data showed that the numbers in border areas in South Bengal are disproportionately higher, with 2,410 people apprehended and sent back, whereas in North Bengal the number is meagre at 278 in three years.