Embassy staffer puts up 'wanted' posters for Israeli PM Netanyahu; MHA informed, Delhi Police say

NEW DELHI: Delhi police found that a foreign citizen employed at the Embassy of a West European country put up posters containing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's picture with the word "wanted" written on it, in Chanakyapuri area. Senior police officials have reported the issue to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Sources said that Chanakyapuri station police personnel spotted two such posters pasted on street light poles around 7.15 am, one near Malcha Marga and another near the American Embassy School. Several foreign missions are situated in the area, sources said.
A police source said that they had informed their seniors about the posters and they had in turn informed the MHA.
Police had been instructed to scan CCTV footage in the area from the past one week to identify the culprit, he added.
Sources said, "The Police scanned footage captured by around 50 cameras, and in them it was seen that a man wearing a blue shirt and black trousers came on a bicycle at around 5.30 am, and put up one of the posters on the streetlight pole. Later, it was seen that the same man was coming out from one of the flats in Sardar Patel Marg."
A team from the Chanakyapuri police station reached the house identified after investigating CCTV footage and found that the occupant works with the embassy of a Western European nation, the sources said, adding that the investigators left after getting all his details.
A senior police official said that since the man is a foreign staffer of an embassy, he has diplomatic immunity. Therefore, the Police decided to escalate the matter, and sought clarity from the MHA on further action in the matter.
A report has already been sent to the MHA and the police is waiting for its response to proceed further in the case.