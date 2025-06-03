Embassy staffer puts up 'wanted' posters for Israeli PM Netanyahu; MHA informed, Delhi Police say

NEW DELHI: Delhi police found that a foreign citizen employed at the Embassy of a West European country put up posters containing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's picture with the word "wanted" written on it, in Chanakyapuri area. Senior police officials have reported the issue to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sources said that Chanakyapuri station police personnel spotted two such posters pasted on street light poles around 7.15 am, one near Malcha Marga and another near the American Embassy School. Several foreign missions are situated in the area, sources said.

A police source said that they had informed their seniors about the posters and they had in turn informed the MHA.

Police had been instructed to scan CCTV footage in the area from the past one week to identify the culprit, he added.