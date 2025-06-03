Expect India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has said one should expect a trade deal between India and the US in the "not-too-distant future" as the two countries have found a place that works for them.

He was speaking at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit on Monday.

“You should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future,” Lutnick said during his keynote address. “I think we’ve found a place that really works for both countries. I would say I’m very optimistic.”

Lutnick said that when both countries appointed the right negotiators, discussions became significantly more productive. “When the right people are at the table, we manage to get to a very, very good place,” he said.

He said that past trade negotiations between countries typically spanned two to three years, but emphasised that the current effort aims to reach an agreement in just a matter of months. “That’s not the ordinary DNA of trading relationships,” he said.

Noting the high tariffs that India has, Lutnick said that President Donald Trump is willing to call that out straight away.

"Now the President is willing to call out things straight away, meaning India is very protectionist with tariffs. They have a 100 per cent tariff on this, and a 100% tariff on that. And if you ask them why, the answer is, I don't know why. It just is."

“The idea is to really look at those things, think about them, and bring them down to levels that are reasonable and appropriate so we can be great trading partners,” he added.