Jharkhand DGP denied May salary amid Centre, State tussle over his service extension period

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing tussle between and Centre and the State Government over the extension of DGP Anurag Gupta’s service period, his salary slip has been stopped after April 30.
According to the sources in the office of Principal Accountant General (PAG) in Jharkhand, considering that the DGP retired on April 30 itself, the department has issued a zero-salary slip to him, which means he will not get his salary after April 2025.
The AG office maintained that it received no official communication from the state government confirming any extension of his service.
The AG office has also sent the information to DGP Anurag Gupta and the Project Building Treasury in this regard, making it clear that Gupta will not get his regular salary after April.
Center is said to have rejected the argument given by the state government, stressing its earlier stand that DGP Anurag Gupta has retired on April 30 itself and is said to have shot off another letter to the state government once again in this regard.
Notably, the Union Home Ministry had issued a letter to the state government, expressing that the decision to retain Anurag Gupta as DGP beyond his retirement date was incorrect.
According to a letter sent by the Union Home Ministry on April 22 to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, Gupta superannuated on April 30 and the Centre has not approved any extension of service.
The ministry has clearly stated that his retention would violate the established service rules governing all India services. In response to the letter sent by the Union Home Ministry, the Jharkhand government taking a firm stance, argued that removing the DGP before the completion of his two-year tenure would go against the Supreme Court's directives, which were designed to ensure stability in police leadership.
The state asserted that its appointment process was conducted under revised rules formulated to be in line with Supreme Court guidelines.
The state government also noted that the rules had been modelled after similar frameworks adopted by states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government declined to comply with the Centre’s directive to retire Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta by April 30, 2025, which has set the stage for a legal and administrative standoff in Jharkhand.
But, due to the salary slip getting nil, it becomes difficult for the DGP to get his salary from the treasury after April 30.
After the posting of any IAS or IPS officer in a state, the information related to his service is given to the office of State's Principal Accountant General, on the basis of which, the pay slip of the officer is prepared by AG office.
One copy of it is sent to the concerned officer and the other copy to the concerned office, following which, the accountant of the concerned office prepares the data of the pay slips of all the officers and provides it to the treasury. On that basis, the salary comes in the bank account of IAS and IPS officers.