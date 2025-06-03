Jharkhand DGP denied May salary amid Centre, State tussle over his service extension period

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing tussle between and Centre and the State Government over the extension of DGP Anurag Gupta’s service period, his salary slip has been stopped after April 30.

According to the sources in the office of Principal Accountant General (PAG) in Jharkhand, considering that the DGP retired on April 30 itself, the department has issued a zero-salary slip to him, which means he will not get his salary after April 2025.

The AG office maintained that it received no official communication from the state government confirming any extension of his service.

The AG office has also sent the information to DGP Anurag Gupta and the Project Building Treasury in this regard, making it clear that Gupta will not get his regular salary after April.

Center is said to have rejected the argument given by the state government, stressing its earlier stand that DGP Anurag Gupta has retired on April 30 itself and is said to have shot off another letter to the state government once again in this regard.

Notably, the Union Home Ministry had issued a letter to the state government, expressing that the decision to retain Anurag Gupta as DGP beyond his retirement date was incorrect.