J&K LG Manoj Sinha sacks three government employees for alleged anti-national activities

The official order stated that the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry and dismissed the trio from services with immediate effect.

The Lt Governor has so far sacked over 70 government employees in J&K for their alleged anti-national activities by invoking Article 311 of Constitution of India.

Under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2), the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the state.

After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories by the centre on August 5, 2109, the J&K administration has gone tough against its employees in the Union Territory.