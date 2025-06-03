Land pooling policy will destroy agriculture in Punjab: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed his reservations against the land pooling policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government, highlighting that it will lead to the destruction of the State's agrarian economy.
Warring defended the re-induction of party leaders into the Congress, saying there were no differences over the issue and everybody was 'welcomed' into the party.
In an informal conversation with the media after addressing a meeting of the ‘constituency coordinators’ at the Punjab Congress headquarters, Warring observed that the ‘land pooling’ policy was only aimed at collecting money.
He said acquiring 24,000 acres of agricultural land will shake the agricultural economy of the state, and it will eventually hit every section of society.
He pointed out that the Punjab’s entire economy, trade and industry depend on agriculture, which keeps the economy moving.
“When you undermine the base, the entire economic edifice will collapse”, he warned.
Warring maintained that the government had not taken the stakeholders into confidence. Besides, he asked, whether there was any need for this policy when there is no demand for residential or industrial plots anywhere.
He pointed out that there are a large number of residential colonies set up by private builders with so many plots left unsold. The same is the case with the residential apartments, he noted.
Replying to a question on the reported differences within the party over the induction of people from other parties, Warring categorically stated that there was no difference.
“Every party likes to expand its base and strengthen itself. The more people join the party, the better it is”, he said, reacting to the joining of the leaders from various parties recently.
On the Ludhiana West by-election, he claimed that the Congress was far ahead of others. He expressed confidence that the party will win the by-election with a record margin.
To another question on the BJP state president Sunil Jakhar and union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s remarks about him, he retorted, “The two of them were enough to sink the BJP’s boat just like they had sunk the Congress boat a few years ago”.
Replying to a question about a village putting itself on sale over failure of the government to stop drug peddling, Warring remarked, “There cannot be a bigger slap on the face for the Punjab Government, it is a proof of the defeat in the so called ‘Yudh’.
Bhai Bhaktaur is not an exception but an example of how drugs are freely available in Punjab, irrespective of the Punjab government’s claims.
"Not only that the pedlars are selling drugs, but they are also having the audacity to beat up an ex-serviceman who opposes the sale of drugs”.
Government should hang its head in shame, he remarked.