Land pooling policy will destroy agriculture in Punjab: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed his reservations against the land pooling policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government, highlighting that it will lead to the destruction of the State's agrarian economy.

Warring defended the re-induction of party leaders into the Congress, saying there were no differences over the issue and everybody was 'welcomed' into the party.

In an informal conversation with the media after addressing a meeting of the ‘constituency coordinators’ at the Punjab Congress headquarters, Warring observed that the ‘land pooling’ policy was only aimed at collecting money.

He said acquiring 24,000 acres of agricultural land will shake the agricultural economy of the state, and it will eventually hit every section of society.

He pointed out that the Punjab’s entire economy, trade and industry depend on agriculture, which keeps the economy moving.

“When you undermine the base, the entire economic edifice will collapse”, he warned.

Warring maintained that the government had not taken the stakeholders into confidence. Besides, he asked, whether there was any need for this policy when there is no demand for residential or industrial plots anywhere.

He pointed out that there are a large number of residential colonies set up by private builders with so many plots left unsold. The same is the case with the residential apartments, he noted.