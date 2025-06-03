Massive scam involving online sale of traders' GST data comes to light, CA association demand action from FM

AHMEDABAD: A nationwide scam involving the online sale of traders' GST data has come to light, with Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida identified as hotspots of a gang called ‘Data Solution’.

The Surat Chartered Accountants Association, in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, revealed that sensitive GST data is being sold in packages—GSTR-1 for Rs 8,000– Rs 10,000 and 2B, 3B, and e-Way Bill data bundled at Rs 15,000 for three months.

The exposé has triggered alarm over serious lapses in the GST system and sparked calls for urgent government action.

A nationwide racket involving the sale of confidential GST data of traders has surfaced, with brokers operating from office-like setups in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Far from being a backdoor operation, these data dealers function like firms, offering bulk packages of sensitive tax information to clients across the country.

Instead of single-use data, brokers are selling three- and six-month bundles, tailored to demand. Rates vary based on the depth of information—Rs 5,000 for basic data, Rs 7,000 for more detailed sets, and up to Rs 25,000 for premium access, including e-way bills and HSN codes.

The scam gained further traction after a WhatsApp chat between a broker and a trader leaked, revealing conversations around "normal domestic data" and enhanced packages featuring e-way bill details.

Alarmed by the scale, the Surat Chartered Accountants Association has written to the Finance Minister, demanding urgent action to plug glaring holes in the GST data protection framework.