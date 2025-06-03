Massive scam involving online sale of traders' GST data comes to light, CA association demand action from FM

AHMEDABAD: A nationwide scam involving the online sale of traders' GST data has come to light, with Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida identified as hotspots of a gang called ‘Data Solution’.
The Surat Chartered Accountants Association, in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, revealed that sensitive GST data is being sold in packages—GSTR-1 for Rs 8,000– Rs 10,000 and 2B, 3B, and e-Way Bill data bundled at Rs 15,000 for three months.
The exposé has triggered alarm over serious lapses in the GST system and sparked calls for urgent government action.
A nationwide racket involving the sale of confidential GST data of traders has surfaced, with brokers operating from office-like setups in Delhi and Ghaziabad.
Far from being a backdoor operation, these data dealers function like firms, offering bulk packages of sensitive tax information to clients across the country.
Instead of single-use data, brokers are selling three- and six-month bundles, tailored to demand. Rates vary based on the depth of information—Rs 5,000 for basic data, Rs 7,000 for more detailed sets, and up to Rs 25,000 for premium access, including e-way bills and HSN codes.
The scam gained further traction after a WhatsApp chat between a broker and a trader leaked, revealing conversations around "normal domestic data" and enhanced packages featuring e-way bill details.
Alarmed by the scale, the Surat Chartered Accountants Association has written to the Finance Minister, demanding urgent action to plug glaring holes in the GST data protection framework.
“The GST data market is currently very active — and illegal,” said CAAS President Hardik Kakadia. “It’s like a black market where confidential information is sold like vegetables in a bazaar. GSTR-1 data alone is going for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. This reveals exactly to whom a trader has sold their goods.”
He added that even more comprehensive packages — including 2B, 3B and e-Way Bill data — are being sold as three-month bundles for Rs 15,000. “It’s alarming. These data bundles offer a full business blueprint. Anyone can simply duplicate your operations and compete directly.” Kakadia said the operation is allegedly being run by a gang named “Data Solution,” with networks stretching across Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.
“We have the details of these packages and supporting evidence of the illegal data sales,” he said.
He warned that leaking such business information is like handing your playbook to your rivals before the match. “This is not just a breach of privacy — it’s a direct threat to fair competition. We’re heading towards a situation where doing business won’t be safe anymore.”
CAAS has raised the matter with the Gujarat government but believes the issue demands immediate Central Government intervention. “GST was meant to be a 'Good and Simple Tax', but if these problems persist, the entire system may collapse like a house of cards,” he cautioned.
“We don’t want lip service. We want action,” said the CAAS spokesperson. “Our letter to the government clearly outlines the challenges traders face. Without urgent and serious steps, the credibility of the entire GST system is at stake.”
Sources within the Surat Chartered Accountants Association have revealed a disturbing trend—businessmen are purchasing GST data of their competitors to gain an edge. Aspiring traders looking to set up shop in a city are allegedly approaching data brokers to access the financial footprints.