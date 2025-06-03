Medical representatives banned from visiting doctors in central government hospitals

NEW DELHI: The centre has directed central government hospitals, including Safdarjung and Dr RML Hospitals, to not allow medical representatives inside the hospital premises. This is not the first time the centre has issued such a stern message barring pharma companies’ from influencing doctors’.

In an order issued on May 28, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Sunita Sharma, said, “This is in reference to the earlier instructions regarding not permitting entry of medical representatives in hospital premises. In this regard, it is once again instructed that the medical representatives should not be permitted in the hospital premises. The head of the institutions shall give necessary strict directions in the matter to all officials,” said the order, which was marked to Medical Superintendents of Safdarjung Hospital and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Directors of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals and Rural Health Training Centre, Najafgarh.



“Medical representatives may be requested to share recent advances regarding any treatment/investigation/procedure by email or other digital media,” the notice clarified.



“It is requested to take necessary action in the matter and an action taken report may be furnished to this Directorate,” the order further added.

Reacting to the order, RTI activist and ophthalmologist, Dr K V Babu said, “Though I support not allowing medical representatives during working hours, blanket ban on entry is not a welcome decision."

Dr Babu highlighted the issue of 30 doctors, who travelled to foreign countries, with the funding of a pharma company to the tune of Rs. 1.9 crore. He said he had filed an RTI on the issue. The DoP in its order, dated December 23, told him that they will share the details of the doctors. But, he said, "they are still sitting over it even after five months. No action against the pharma company was also taken despite the UCPMP code being in place.”

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) last year notified a new code that prohibits pharma companies from offering gifts and travel facilities to healthcare professionals or their family members.



The Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024 also bans supply of free samples to those who are not qualified to prescribe such a product.

However, the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare (ADEH) has been demanding that the UCPMP be made mandatory to bring fairness in marketing of the drugs as the industry has failed to comply with the code on a voluntary basis.