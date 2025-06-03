NCERT files 29 FIRs in one year over printing of pirated textbooks

NEW DELHI: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has seized more than 5 lakh copies of pirated NCERT textbooks. A record 29 FIRs have been registered against printers, warehouse owners and retailers of these books.

Printing paper and machinery worth over Rs 20 crore were also seized in the last 14 months from UP and Haryana. Among the numerous steps taken to curb piracy was the sale of NCERT books without delivery charges on e-commerce sites.

An official release said that piracy was a cognizable offence under the Copyright Act, 1957. Initially, NCERT, along with the UP Police, conducted a raid on a warehouse in Muzaffarnagar and seized over 1.5 lakh pirated textbooks worth over Rs.2 Crore, it said. They were found loaded into one truck and two cars. A large number of printing plates too were found. Eight accused were arrested on the spot, the release added.

“A printing press in Samalkha (Haryana) was also raided and a large number of printing plates being used for printing pirated NCERT textbooks, copies of the books, and machinery were seized,” it said.