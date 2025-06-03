NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key out, raise objections by June 5

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the provisional answer keys for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 exam held on May 4.

An official release said that the candidates who appeared for the exam, which decides admissions in undergraduate courses in medical and allied streams, can download these answer keys from the official NTA website (neet.nta.nic.in). The scanned copies of the response sheets submitted by the candidate too are available in order to help students arrive at a rough estimate of their score. NTA is expected to release the results and announce the All India Ranks by June 14.

The release said the candidates are also permitted to contest the answers and submit their challenges online. The answer key challenge window will remain open from June 3 to June 5. A fee of Rs 200 needs to be paid for any challenge posed by the student.

A total of 20.87 lakh students appeared for the exam at 4,750 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. The question paper consisted of 180 questions split equally between Physics, Chemistry and Biology.