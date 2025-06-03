PM Modi likely to flag off Vande Bharat train in Katra; his first J&K visit post Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: In what would be his first visit following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the Vande Bharat train from Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. All preparations are underway to ensure the success of the Prime Minister’s visit to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat train in the region.

Although no official statement regarding the Prime Minister's anticipated visit has been issued, sources have indicated that the local administration in Katra is reportedly making arrangements for the expected event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was previously scheduled to inaugurate the service, but the event was cancelled at the last moment due to inclement weather.

Sources have suggested that other railway projects, such as the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, may also be included in the programme, which is tentatively scheduled to take place on 6 June.

In fact, as sources noted, the government aims to complete this programme before 9 June, which marks the 11th anniversary of Narendra Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister. The government is reportedly planning nationwide celebrations and outreach programmes highlighting its achievements on that date.

“The date has not yet been finalised, but PM Modi is set to inaugurate the historic Katra-Kashmir Vande Bharat train soon. The tentative date is believed to be 6 June, the day PM Modi is also likely to chair the first meeting of the Union Council of Ministers after Operation Sindoor,” remarked a senior official of the railways, adding that confirmation of the Prime Minister's programme is expected by today.

Meanwhile, the local administration in Katra is coordinating with Indian Railways to make all necessary security arrangements and complete other formalities.

Sources added that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Katra for the railway function will be his first since the Pahalgam terror attack, and it is expected that he may address the gathering on the occasion. However, sources stated that no tentative programme has yet been announced regarding a possible visit by the Prime Minister to Srinagar.