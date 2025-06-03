PM Modi to inaugurate world’s highest railway bridge in Jammu & Kashmir on June 6

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world’s highest railway bridge—the Chenab Bridge—in Jammu and Kashmir on June 6, marking a historic moment for India’s infrastructure. Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed the development on Tuesday and said, “PM Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Bridge on June 6, which [is] billed to be a proud moment for India and Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Chenab railway bridge, built across the River Chenab, is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL), a key connectivity project in the region. Dr Singh said the bridge has been constructed to withstand nature’s toughest tests and is set to be an engineering marvel.

In his first visit to the Union Territory following Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat train between Katra and Kashmir. This will be the first Vande Bharat service in the region, and preparations are in full swing to ensure a smooth launch. Modi is also scheduled to address a public rally in Katra and inspect the Chenab Bridge during his visit.

The original inauguration was planned for April 25 but had to be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. The upcoming event is seen as part of a larger celebration of Narendra Modi’s 11 years as Prime Minister, which will be marked on June 9. According to sources, the government is preparing for a nationwide outreach campaign to highlight key achievements during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the local administration in Katra is working closely with Indian Railways to put all security and logistical arrangements in place ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.