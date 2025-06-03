President Murmu promulgates Regulation ensuring 85 percent reservation in jobs for people of Ladakh

Meanwhile, President Murmu also promulgated the Ladakh Official Languages Regulation, 2025 to declare English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhoti and Purgi as official languages of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“Provided that the English language shall continue to be used for all the official purposes of the Union territory for which it was being used before the date of commencement of this Regulation,” reads the notification

It further stated that the Administrator may take such necessary steps as may be provided by rules to be made by him to strengthen the institutional mechanisms for the promotion and development of other languages in the Union territory and the establishment of the Academy of Art, Culture and languages.

“The institutional mechanisms referred to in sub-section (1) shall make special efforts for the promotion and development of other native languages of Ladakh: Shina (Dardic), Brokskat (Dardic), Balti and Ladakhi,” it further stated.

“Every rule made under this Regulation shall be laid, as soon as may be after it is made, before each House of Parliament,” added the notification.

The President of India has also promulgated Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2025 to reserve 1/3rd seats in Hill Councils of both Leh and Kargil Hill Councils for women.

The rotation of constituencies reserved for women shall be made on the basis of serial number allotted to each constituency by notification in the official gazette, reads the notification.